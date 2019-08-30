Apple (Aapl) (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $684,558; As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Share Value Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Lowered by $356,063 Its Holding

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $147. About 335,548 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Aapl) (AAPL) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 64,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $207.59. About 9.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $614.72M for 15.51 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Travelers Customers Can Now Receive Claim Payments via PayPal® – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares to 421,982 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares to 99,869 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK) by 19,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.