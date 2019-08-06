Appian Corporation (APPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 35 10.95 N/A -0.91 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 137 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Appian Corporation and Tableau Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Appian Corporation is $36, with potential downside of -9.34%. Competitively Tableau Software Inc. has an average target price of $154.33, with potential downside of -8.97%. Based on the results shown earlier, Tableau Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Appian Corporation and Tableau Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 98.77%. 1% are Appian Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tableau Software Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Appian Corporation was more bullish than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc. beats Appian Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.