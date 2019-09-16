Appian Corporation (APPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 39 12.75 N/A -0.91 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.25 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Appian Corporation and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Appian Corporation and Rimini Street Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Rimini Street Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Appian Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Appian Corporation and Rimini Street Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Appian Corporation has a -13.68% downside potential and a consensus price target of $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares and 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Appian Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Appian Corporation had bullish trend while Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Appian Corporation beats Rimini Street Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.