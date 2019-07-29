Appian Corporation (APPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 35 10.82 N/A -0.91 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 31 16.67 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Appian Corporation and Pluralsight Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation. Its rival Pluralsight Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Pluralsight Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Appian Corporation and Pluralsight Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Appian Corporation’s average target price is $36, while its potential downside is -8.21%. Competitively the average target price of Pluralsight Inc. is $35, which is potential 15.36% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Pluralsight Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Appian Corporation and Pluralsight Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 67.6%. Insiders held 1.4% of Appian Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85% Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76%

For the past year Appian Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pluralsight Inc.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.