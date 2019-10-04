Appian Corporation (APPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Both Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 53 0.00 24.46M -0.91 0.00 Phunware Inc. 2 0.00 22.17M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Appian Corporation and Phunware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 46,124,835.00% -91.4% -28% Phunware Inc. 1,412,641,773.93% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Appian Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Phunware Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Appian Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Appian Corporation and Phunware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Appian Corporation has a -16.22% downside potential and a consensus target price of $41.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Appian Corporation and Phunware Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 17.3%. Appian Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Phunware Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Appian Corporation has 47.1% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.