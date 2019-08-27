Appian Corporation (APPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 38 16.49 N/A -0.91 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Appian Corporation and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Appian Corporation and Gridsum Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Gridsum Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Appian Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Appian Corporation and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$41 is Appian Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -33.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Appian Corporation and Gridsum Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 32.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year Appian Corporation has stronger performance than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Summary

Appian Corporation beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.