Appian Corporation (APPN) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Comparison side by side

Since Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 38 15.93 N/A -0.91 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.21 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Rimini Street Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Appian Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Appian Corporation and Rimini Street Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Appian Corporation’s average price target is $41, while its potential downside is -30.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Rimini Street Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Appian Corporation had bullish trend while Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Appian Corporation beats Rimini Street Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.