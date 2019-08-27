Appian Corporation (APPN) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Comparison side by side

Both Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 38 16.13 N/A -0.91 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 78 2.68 N/A 0.62 122.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Appian Corporation and LogMeIn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Liquidity

Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Appian Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Appian Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

The downside potential is -31.73% for Appian Corporation with average price target of $41. LogMeIn Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.67 average price target and a 18.26% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, LogMeIn Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares and 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, LogMeIn Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Appian Corporation has 47.1% stronger performance while LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.