Appian Corporation (APPN) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 38 15.61 N/A -0.91 0.00 Five9 Inc. 53 13.06 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Appian Corporation and Five9 Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Five9 Inc. has 6.1 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Appian Corporation and Five9 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$41 is Appian Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -31.06%. Competitively the average target price of Five9 Inc. is $67.5, which is potential 6.79% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Five9 Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Appian Corporation and Five9 Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 0%. Appian Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Appian Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Five9 Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats Appian Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.