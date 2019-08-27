Appian Corporation (APPN) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 37 16.49 N/A -0.91 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 80 16.96 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Appian Corporation and Everbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Appian Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Everbridge Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Everbridge Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Appian Corporation and Everbridge Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Appian Corporation has a -33.26% downside potential and an average price target of $41. Competitively the average price target of Everbridge Inc. is $92.67, which is potential 6.64% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Everbridge Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Appian Corporation and Everbridge Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 90.38%. 1% are Appian Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Appian Corporation was less bullish than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Everbridge Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.