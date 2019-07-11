Appian Corporation (APPN) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Comparison side by side

Since Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 34 10.63 N/A -0.91 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 2.20 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Appian Corporation and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Appian Corporation and Cision Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Appian Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cision Ltd. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Appian Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Appian Corporation and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.64% for Appian Corporation with consensus target price of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Appian Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.8% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Appian Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85% Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62%

For the past year Appian Corporation has 27.85% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -1.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Appian Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cision Ltd.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.