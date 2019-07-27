Appian Corporation (APPN) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Comparison side by side

Both Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 35 11.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.68 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Appian Corporation and Castlight Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Liquidity

Appian Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Appian Corporation and Castlight Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Appian Corporation has a consensus target price of $36, and a -9.75% downside potential. On the other hand, Castlight Health Inc.’s potential upside is 55.71% and its average target price is $4.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Castlight Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Appian Corporation and Castlight Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 72.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Appian Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year Appian Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Castlight Health Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.