Appian Corporation (APPN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 33 10.02 N/A -0.91 0.00 Box Inc. 20 4.05 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Appian Corporation and Box Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Liquidity

Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Box Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Appian Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Appian Corporation and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Appian Corporation has a -0.96% downside potential and a consensus price target of $36. On the other hand, Box Inc.’s potential upside is 43.90% and its average price target is $25.11. The information presented earlier suggests that Box Inc. looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Appian Corporation and Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 67.8% respectively. Appian Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year Appian Corporation has stronger performance than Box Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Appian Corporation beats Box Inc.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.