Appian Corporation (APPN) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Comparison side by side

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 39 15.19 N/A -0.91 0.00 Avalara Inc. 69 19.15 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Appian Corporation and Avalara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

Appian Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Appian Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Appian Corporation and Avalara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Appian Corporation’s average target price is $41, while its potential downside is -22.05%. Competitively Avalara Inc. has a consensus target price of $90.38, with potential upside of 11.44%. The results provided earlier shows that Avalara Inc. appears more favorable than Appian Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares and 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares. About 1% of Appian Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Avalara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Appian Corporation was less bullish than Avalara Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Avalara Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.