Appian (APPN) Touches $60.93 High on Aug, 21; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Cousins Properties (CUZ) Holding By $7.65 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) stake by 9.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 849,506 shares as Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 8.05 million shares with $77.76 million value, down from 8.90M last quarter. Cousins Properties Inc. now has $5.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 255,870 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr

The stock of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $63.37 target or 4.00% above today’s $60.93 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.95 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $63.37 PT is reached, the company will be worth $158.12 million more. The stock increased 5.29% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 481,970 shares traded. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) has risen 26.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APPN News: 03/05/2018 – Appian 1Q Rev $51.7M; 08/03/2018 – Appian Named a Leader in Cloud-based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 03/05/2018 – Appian 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 26/03/2018 – APPIAN – VASS CONSULTANTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE TO IMPLEMENT LOW-CODE BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS ON APPIAN PLATFORM ACROSS UK & LATIN AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – Variety: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Terra Mater Team on `Vaquita – Sea of Ghosts’; 25/04/2018 – Appian Announces 2018 Global and Regional Partners of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Appian and KPMG Apply Artificial Intelligence to Create Business Value; 07/03/2018 Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Appian Announces Latest Version of the Appian Platform

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service.

Among 2 analysts covering Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Appian Corporation has $4600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41’s average target is -32.71% below currents $60.93 stock price. Appian Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $3600 target in Thursday, May 23 report.

More notable recent Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Appian: The Rally Doesn’t Make Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: IIVI, THO, APPN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Appian (APPN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Appian Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Appian Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:APPN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 547,238 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. American Int, a New York-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Synovus Corp owns 1,766 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 12,537 shares. 1.86M were reported by Principal Fin Gru Inc. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc holds 341,553 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 521,209 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 2.72 million shares. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 67,803 shares. 1.33M were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Keybank Association Oh holds 136,562 shares. 535,855 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.79 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cousins Properties explains effect of Tier deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties Inc.: Cousins Properties Releases Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Evergy Inc. stake by 29,085 shares to 86,191 valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) stake by 403,839 shares and now owns 2.96 million shares. Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (NYSE:PDM) was raised too.