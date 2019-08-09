Appian (APPN) Stock Rating Kept by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; The $46.0000 Target Indicates 2.63% Potential; Myriad Genetics (MYGN)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 108 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 103 cut down and sold their equity positions in Myriad Genetics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 76.62 million shares, up from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Myriad Genetics Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 69 Increased: 70 New Position: 38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its stock rating noted as Hold by analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey currently has a $46.0000 target price per share on the $3.15 billion market cap company or 2.63% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst note on Friday morning.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The company??s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $30.03 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 162.18 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 6.94% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. for 3.31 million shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 604,159 shares or 3.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 3.57% invested in the company for 232,975 shares. The Washington-based Tieton Capital Management Llc has invested 2.9% in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.85 million shares.