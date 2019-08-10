Appian (APPN) Reaches $51.45 52-Week High; Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Covered By 5 Bulls

The stock of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) hit a new 52-week high and has $55.57 target or 8.00% above today’s $51.45 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.33 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $55.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $266.32M more. The stock increased 18.99% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 2.69 million shares traded or 334.40% up from the average. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) has risen 26.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APPN News: 30/05/2018 – Appian Helps University of Wollongong Streamline the International Student Journey; 24/04/2018 – Appian and KPMG Apply Artificial Intelligence to Create Business Value; 26/03/2018 – Appian and VASS Extend Strategic Alliance across the UK and Latin America; 19/04/2018 – Appian to Webcast Appian World Keynote on April 24, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Appian Named A Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – Appian Announces 2018 Global and Regional Partners of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Appian Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Appian Announces the Intelligent Contact Center Platform; 23/05/2018 – Addiko Bank Implements Digital Banking Solutions on Appian; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform

Among 8 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of HLT in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24. See Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) latest ratings:

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service.

Among 2 analysts covering Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Appian Corporation has $4600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41’s average target is -20.31% below currents $51.45 stock price. Appian Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) on Friday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 23.

