Appian (APPN) Reaches $48.79 After 5.00% Up Move; Citigroup Boosted Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Position By $1.38 Million

Citigroup Inc increased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 125.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 20,967 shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 4.46%. The Citigroup Inc holds 37,655 shares with $2.49 million value, up from 16,688 last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.86B valuation. It closed at $70.78 lastly. It is down 0.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

The stock of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 682,555 shares traded. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) has risen 26.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APPN News: 07/03/2018 Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Appian Announces 2018 Global and Regional Partners of the Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Appian Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPN); 07/05/2018 – Appian Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 08/03/2018 – Appian Named a Leader in Cloud-based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 17/04/2018 – Tamares’ Valo Park selected as Headquarters for Leading Technology Company Appian; 26/03/2018 – APPIAN – VASS CONSULTANTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE TO IMPLEMENT LOW-CODE BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS ON APPIAN PLATFORM ACROSS UK & LATIN AMERICA; 23/05/2018 – Addiko Bank Implements Digital Banking Solutions on Appian; 24/04/2018 – Appian Announces Strategic Technology Alliance with GenesysThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.12B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $51.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APPN worth $156.20 million more.

Analysts await Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Appian Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Appian Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APPN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Appian -1.9% with 2.3M shares on offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “As Appian Surges to All-Time Highs, Here’s What Investors Should Do Next – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Appian to Co-Present With Marcus by Goldman Sachs and SWIFT at Sibos 2019 London – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Appian Congratulates CNA Insurance and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. on being named Finalists for the 2019 Insurance Nexus Awards – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Appian Corporation has $4600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41’s average target is -15.97% below currents $48.79 stock price. Appian Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service.