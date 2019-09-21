AppFolio Inc. (APPF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)

Both AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 94 14.90 N/A 0.55 176.83 Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AppFolio Inc. and Linx S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Linx S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. had bullish trend while Linx S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AppFolio Inc. beats Linx S.A.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.