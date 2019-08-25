AppFolio Inc. (APPF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

This is a contrast between AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 90 14.74 N/A 0.55 176.83 Elastic N.V. 86 22.40 N/A -1.45 0.00

Demonstrates AppFolio Inc. and Elastic N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AppFolio Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AppFolio Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Elastic N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AppFolio Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

AppFolio Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -35.98% and an $61.33 consensus target price. Elastic N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $105.17 consensus target price and a 30.73% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Elastic N.V. appears more favorable than AppFolio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares and 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares. 0.4% are AppFolio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. was more bullish than Elastic N.V.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Elastic N.V.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.