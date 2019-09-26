AppFolio Inc. (APPF)’s Financial Results Comparing With 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 95 14.55 N/A 0.55 176.83 2U Inc. 41 2.20 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AppFolio Inc. and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AppFolio Inc. and 2U Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

AppFolio Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, 2U Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, 2U Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AppFolio Inc. and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

AppFolio Inc. has a -35.46% downside potential and a consensus price target of $61. 2U Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 average price target and a 126.18% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that 2U Inc. looks more robust than AppFolio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of 2U Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AppFolio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of 2U Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. has 63.04% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors 2U Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.