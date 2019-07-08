AppFolio Inc. (APPF) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Comparing side by side

Since AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 79 17.11 N/A 0.55 170.81 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AppFolio Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AppFolio Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that AppFolio Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, OneSpan Inc. has a 2.1 beta which is 110.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AppFolio Inc. Its rival OneSpan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. OneSpan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AppFolio Inc. and OneSpan Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of AppFolio Inc. is $61.33, with potential downside of -40.50%. Competitively OneSpan Inc. has an average target price of $19.67, with potential upside of 42.85%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that OneSpan Inc. seems more appealing than AppFolio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AppFolio Inc. and OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.5% and 67.5% respectively. 8.34% are AppFolio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, OneSpan Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48% OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. has stronger performance than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors OneSpan Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.