AppFolio Inc. (APPF) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 89 14.97 N/A 0.55 176.83 Intellicheck Inc. 4 13.14 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AppFolio Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AppFolio Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Intellicheck Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intellicheck Inc. are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Intellicheck Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AppFolio Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -36.94% for AppFolio Inc. with average price target of $61.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares and 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. AppFolio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Intellicheck Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. has weaker performance than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.