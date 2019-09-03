AppFolio Inc. (APPF) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 92 15.20 N/A 0.55 176.83 Instructure Inc. 43 6.51 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AppFolio Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that AppFolio Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Instructure Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AppFolio Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Instructure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. AppFolio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AppFolio Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AppFolio Inc.’s downside potential is -37.92% at a $61 average target price. On the other hand, Instructure Inc.’s potential upside is 37.22% and its average target price is $56. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Instructure Inc. is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AppFolio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Instructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year AppFolio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AppFolio Inc. beats Instructure Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.