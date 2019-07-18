AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; DTF Tax-free Income (DTF) Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 38.10% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. APPF’s profit would be $4.42M giving it 205.73 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, AppFolio, Inc.’s analysts see 18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 123,230 shares traded. AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) has risen 66.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APPF News: 19/03/2018 – Appfolio Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AppFolio Named One Of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For; 26/04/2018 – Appfolio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AppFolio Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPF); 09/04/2018 – Appfolio Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Appfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AppFolio 1Q EPS 12c; 30/04/2018 – AppFolio 1Q Rev $42.3M; 30/04/2018 – AppFolio Sees FY Rev $179M-$182M

DTF Tax-free Income Inc (DTF) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 11 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold stock positions in DTF Tax-free Income Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.66 million shares, up from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding DTF Tax-free Income Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

It closed at $13.94 lastly. It is down 5.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. for 137,755 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 19,236 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 250,857 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 261,792 shares.

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yelp: Shortfalls Are Temporary And Downside Is Limited – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar: Perennial Underinvestment Leads To Inferior Defensive Investment – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE – Descend To Mediocrity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bausch Health: Now Offense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $118.78 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.49 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.

More notable recent AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AppFolio Inc (APPF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Bullish On Real Estate SaaS: Resumes Coverage Of AppFolio, RealPage – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AppFolio: Every Dog Is Allowed One Bite – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.