Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

This is a contrast between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.33 N/A -0.05 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.70 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 26.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.