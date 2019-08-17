Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

This is a contrast between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.33
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|16
|2.70
|N/A
|0.94
|18.99
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|15.1%
|8.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 26.42%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|-5.95%
|1.3%
|8.7%
|68.9%
|76.06%
|74.85%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
Summary
Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.
