Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.39
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|3.85
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
Analyst Recommendations
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively TCG BDC Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 5.41%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 28%. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
