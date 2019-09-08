Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.39 N/A -0.05 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.85 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively TCG BDC Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 5.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 28%. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.