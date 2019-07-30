Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.41 N/A -0.05 0.00 State Street Corporation 64 1.89 N/A 5.89 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

Competitively State Street Corporation has an average price target of $66.14, with potential upside of 11.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 91.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.