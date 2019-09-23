Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Since Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.65 N/A -0.05 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.79 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 22.35%. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.