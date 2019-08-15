Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.35
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 40.86% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
