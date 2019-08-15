Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.35 N/A -0.05 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 40.86% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.