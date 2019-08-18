Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.33
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.13
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Ratings
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|2
|2
|2.40
Competitively the average price target of Northern Trust Corporation is $105.8, which is potential 21.61% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.