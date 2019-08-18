Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.33 N/A -0.05 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.13 N/A 6.52 15.04

Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Northern Trust Corporation is $105.8, which is potential 21.61% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.