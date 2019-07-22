Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.53 N/A -0.05 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.97 N/A 2.73 3.85

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.