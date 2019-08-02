Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.41 N/A -0.05 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.32 N/A 1.02 16.01

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.