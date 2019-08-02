Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.41
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.32
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
