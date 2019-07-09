Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparison side by side

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.49 N/A -0.05 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 6.59%. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.