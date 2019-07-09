Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparison side by side

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.49
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 6.59%. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
