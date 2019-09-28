Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Comparison side by side

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.