Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Comparison side by side

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
