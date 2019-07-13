Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s peers beat Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.