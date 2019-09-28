Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Summary
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.