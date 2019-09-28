Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.