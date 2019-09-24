Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.74
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.16
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 29.86%. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
