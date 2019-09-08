Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.39 N/A -0.05 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.06 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.