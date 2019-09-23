Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparing side by side

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.65
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|42
|3.02
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Competitively the average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, which is potential 2.22% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 74.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
