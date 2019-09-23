Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparing side by side

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.65 N/A -0.05 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, which is potential 2.22% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 74.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.