Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) Contrasting side by side

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.55 N/A -0.05 0.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.55 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.