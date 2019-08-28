Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.40 N/A -0.05 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.20 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.