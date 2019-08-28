Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.40
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|14.20
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
