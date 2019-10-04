Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Contrasting side by side

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 29 1.28 74.41M 0.27 108.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 257,830,907.83% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 23.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 66.9% respectively. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Competitively, Ares Management Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.