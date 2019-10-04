Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Contrasting side by side

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|29
|1.28
|74.41M
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|257,830,907.83%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 23.01%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 66.9% respectively. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Competitively, Ares Management Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
