Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.64 N/A -0.26 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.63 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $107.43 average target price and a 0.77% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.27% and 71.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.