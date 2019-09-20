Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Since Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.61 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.68 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 28.27% and 21.27% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.