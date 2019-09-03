Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Since Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.41 N/A -0.26 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 2430.37 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Mmtec Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Mmtec Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.