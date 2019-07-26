Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.76 N/A -0.26 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.30 N/A -0.65 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.27% and 63.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.