Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

Both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.65 N/A -0.26 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.10 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.27% and 4.31%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.