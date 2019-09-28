Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

As Asset Management companies, Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.27% and 3.74% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.