Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.47 N/A -0.26 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.51 N/A 3.93 11.94

In table 1 we can see Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the average target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $47.67, which is potential 3.45% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares and 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.